Howard Stern Trashes Ex-prez Donald Trump Over Shocking Deposition Remarks: 'You Can't Do Worse Than That'
Radio personality Howard Stern trashed ex-president Donald Trump over the deposition he gave in rape accuser E. Jean Carroll's defamation case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Stern didn't hold back when he discussed the deposition tape that was shown to the civil trial jury.
The former magazine columnist accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996. Carroll sued Trump in 2019 for defamation after the former president denied the assault, called her a liar — and claimed she wasn't "his type."
On Monday's episode of Stern's SiriusXM radio show, The Howard Stern Show, the radio host discussed Trump's taped deposition, which was released to the public last Friday.
During the deposition, Caroll's team brought up the infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump gloated about his celebrity — and being able to grab women "by the p----."
Stern saw Trump's answer as not only laughable but disgusting, too.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I still, again, I know you’re gonna bash me for this. Some of you in the audience. I know there are still Trumpies out there. After you watch that deposition, like, I don’t know if you’ve ever been deposed. I have. You kind of know to just answer honestly and minimally," Stern said of Trump.
"Trump’s got lawyers and the lawyers probably said, ‘Hey Trump, just answer the f------ question. Don’t elaborate. Yes or no answers," Stern continued. "I mean, he wants to be perceived as a smart guy. He f----- up that deposition so bad."
Stern added that "the jury’s gonna find him to be a rapist."
- John Cleese Angers Fans After Comparing King Charles to Donald Trump Ahead of the Coronation
- Pressure Mounts for CNN's Kaitlan Collins Ahead of Donald Trump Interview: Sit-down Heralded as ‘High-wire Act’ for Network’s Rising Star
- 'Unfortunately or Fortunately': Donald Trump Doubles Down on 'Grab Them by the P----' Comments in Deposition Over Alleged Sexual Assault
As he continued his rant against the former president, Stern concentrated on Trump saying that, "historically, that’s true, with stars," about celebrities being able to grab women inappropriately without repercussion.
"Well, that’s what — if you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true. Not always, but largely true, unfortunately, or fortunately," Trump told Carroll's attorney after she asked for clarification on his "grab 'em" comment.
"First of all, a million years... there haven’t been movies for a million years. You know — a million years ago there were cavemen," Stern joked of Trump's statement. "Secondly, fortunately, or unfortunately, you don’t say fortunately if someone’s being raped, who’s it fortunate for?"
"I guess for the rapist. I guess maybe that’s his point," the talk show host added.
Stern continued on how Trump's deposition appeared to not help his case, as the radio host pondered the mess that the GOP frontrunner's attorneys found themselves in.
"…But if I’m a lawyer, I’m like, I just told him to shut his f------ mouth. I just had a conversation with the guy," Stern said. "I mean, what is he doing? The f--- is he doing?"
The radio host concluded that the video was the "worst deposition I've ever seen."
"You can’t do worse than that," Stern said of Trump's legal performance.