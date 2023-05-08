Howard Stern Trashes Ex-prez Donald Trump Over Shocking Deposition Remarks: 'You Can't Do Worse Than That'

On Monday's episode of Stern's SiriusXM radio show, The Howard Stern Show, the radio host discussed Trump's taped deposition, which was released to the public last Friday.

During the deposition, Caroll's team brought up the infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump gloated about his celebrity — and being able to grab women "by the p----."

Stern saw Trump's answer as not only laughable but disgusting, too.

