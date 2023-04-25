Ex-Prez Donald Trump’s Alleged Mistress Karen McDougal Overjoyed at Tucker Carlson’s Firing Years After Suing Him for Defamation: 'All The Best'
Donald Trump’s alleged mistress Karen McDougal celebrated Fox News firing Tucker Carlson — years after a judge dismissed her defamation lawsuit against the host, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, McDougal shared a screenshot of Carlson writing, “Wishing Tucker Carlson all the best in whatever new endeavors the future may hold for him that don't require lying & defaming others.” She ended the note with a prayer emoji.
McDougal wasn’t finished. She added, “Let me clarify: he personally lied and defamed ME. He stated, “here are the facts, the undisputed facts” and proceeded to tell lies about me, accusing me of committing a crime, knowing they were lies. I sued him, and his defense was “No reasonable viewer takes what he says as facts”. The judge who agreed was WRONG.”
She continued, “I know all too well how that decision and his words have negatively affected me and my life. I sincerely hope he’s learned a valuable lesson! We have all made poor decisions, but hopefully, we learn and grow from them and don’t repeat them. I am well aware I wasn’t a saint… but I repented, apologized, and will never make that same mistake again. I am an old-school Republican, a true conservative, and I don’t lie. I speak the truth, and the TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE.”
- Donald Trump Dubs Don Lemon the 'Dumbest Man on Television' While Celebrating Former CNN Star's Firing
- Ron DeSantis Appears Flustered While Being Grilled About His Dismal Polling Numbers Against Ex-Prez Trump
- Trump Allies' Plotted To Decertify Georgia Senate Runoff Results Using Breached Voting Machines, Text Messages Reveal
McDougal allegedly had a 10-month affair with Trump in the mid-2000s while he was married to Melania. She was paid $150k by American Media as part of a “catch and kill.” The company kept the story but never ran it as a favor to Trump.
The payment was a part of the 34-count indictment filed against the former president.
Back in 2020, McDougal unsuccessful sued Tucker Carlson for defamation. She had issues with him claiming that she, “approached Donald Trump and threatened to ruin his career and humiliate his family if he doesn’t give them money.”
Carlson called it a “classic cast of extortion” and told his viewers to “remember the facts of the story. These are undisputed.”
The judge ended up ruling in favor of Carlson and dismissed the lawsuit.
“While Mr. Carlson used the word ‘extortion,’ [Fox News] submits that the use of that word or an accusation of extortion, absent more, is simply “loose, figurative, or hyperbolic language’ that does not give rise to a defamation claim,” the ruling read.
“Karen McDougal’s lawsuit attempted to silence spirited opinion commentary on matters of public concern. The court today held that the First Amendment plainly prohibits such efforts to stifle free speech. The decision is a victory not just for Fox News Media, but for all defenders of the First Amendment,” a rep for Fox News said at the time.
Carlson has yet to speak about his firing publicly.