Revealed: Billionaire Democrat Mega-donor Who is Bankrolling Trump Accuser's Rape Lawsuit Visited Jeffrey Epstein's Private Island
The billionaire Democrat mega-donor who is bankrolling E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Donald Trump reportedly visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island at least one time before the convicted sex offender’s 2019 arrest and subsequent death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Reid Hoffman, a founder of LinkedIn and former executive chairman of the platform, reportedly visited Epstein’s island in 2014.
According to documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, Hoffman visited with Epstein at the late financier’s Little St. James Island on behalf of Joi Ito – the director of MIT’s Media Lab at the time.
Ito reportedly tasked Hoffman and Epstein with helping to raise money for MIT, leading Epstein to make arrangements for Ito and Hoffman to visit the island in both March and November 2014.
Epstein also reportedly arranged for Hoffman to stay at the billionaire financier’s Manhattan townhouse one night in December 2014 before attending a “breakfast party” the next day with Epstein, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and other wealthy individuals.
When asked to provide a comment regarding the Wall Street Journal’s report, Hoffman told the outlet he only visited Epstein’s island once and now regrets the decision.
"It gnaws at me that, by lending my association, I helped his reputation and thus delayed justice for his survivors," Hoffman said. "While I relied on MIT’s endorsement, ultimately I made the mistake, and I am sorry for my personal misjudgment."
Ito also confirmed that Hoffman met with Epstein on his behalf, adding that MIT deemed the convicted sex offender “fine to pursue” for fundraising.
"Reid attended a few fundraising events at my request, including one trip to Little St. James, after I confirmed to Reid that Mr. Epstein had been an approved donor target for MIT in accordance with university rules and regulations," Ito told the outlet this week.
Shortly after Epstein’s death in 2019, Ito revealed he accepted $525,000 from Epstein for MIT as well as an additional $1.2 million for Ito’s personal investment funds.
- Trump Lawyer Joe Tacopina Branded ‘Terrible’ After Making ‘Mighty Big Mistakes’ in Cross-examination of E. Jean Carroll
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Slams Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for Supporting Political Rival Ron DeSantis
- Donald Trump Says He Was ‘Treated Worse’ Than Abraham Lincoln — Who Was Assassinated
Ito also apologized for accepting the money from Epstein and resigned from his position at MIT in September 2019.
Meanwhile, it was also revealed that Hoffman, Ito, and Epstein met once again one year after their arranged meeting at Little St. James Island in 2014.
The Journal reported that Hoffman invited both Ito and Epstein to his Palo Alto, California home in 2015 to meet with Silicon Valley leaders.
Prior to the Journal’s bombshell report on Wednesday, Hoffman spoke out to confirm he was bankrolling Carroll’s rape and defamation lawsuit against former President Trump.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"While Trump's legal team has characterized my support of Carroll's lawsuit as 'secret,' I want to be clear that I've never taken any steps to hide the financial support that I have provided to this lawsuit after it started," Hoffman wrote in an online post in April.
"Secondly, and more importantly, while media attention is focused on this specific story, let's not forget the overall point,” he continued, “the rule of law and the ideal that our courts are a mechanism of justice for all citizens, not just those with enough money and power to rig the game in their favor."