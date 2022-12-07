'Can Barely Put A Sentence Together': MSNBC Host Joy Reid BLASTS Georgia's Republican Candidate Herschel Walker As Polls Close In State Runoff

Reid said that Walker, on the other hand, "can barely put a sentence together," going on to blast the former football running back for embracing a racial epithet as a "compliment about himself."

"This is a great lesson for Republicans," she doubled down. "The answer to solving your demographic problem is to not put forward a candidate like this of such low quality. It’s an insult to Black people, and they felt insulted."

Although former President Donald Trump and Texas Senator Ted Cruz showed their support for Walker, the Republican candidate struggled to garner widespread approval following allegations of domestic violence and claims he paid for abortions for two women, which he denied.