'Can Barely Put A Sentence Together': MSNBC Host Joy Reid BLASTS Georgia's Republican Candidate Herschel Walker As Polls Close In State Runoff
MSNBC host Joy Reid called out Georgia's Republican candidate Herschel Walker as the polls were closing on Tuesday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a segment on The ReidOut, she praised Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and explained what she discovered after chatting with potential Black voters on a trip to Georgia, saying the word she heard the most was "representation."
Reid claimed there was only one candidate who "proves America is not racist," stating that it was "clearly Warnock."
"Warnock is an intelligent, articulate man who can speak fluently, who understands the job of being a senator, who is doing the job of being a senator ... gotten a bunch of bills passed that helped Georgia," the television host and political commentator continued.
Reid said that Walker, on the other hand, "can barely put a sentence together," going on to blast the former football running back for embracing a racial epithet as a "compliment about himself."
"This is a great lesson for Republicans," she doubled down. "The answer to solving your demographic problem is to not put forward a candidate like this of such low quality. It’s an insult to Black people, and they felt insulted."
Although former President Donald Trump and Texas Senator Ted Cruz showed their support for Walker, the Republican candidate struggled to garner widespread approval following allegations of domestic violence and claims he paid for abortions for two women, which he denied.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Warnock ultimately defeated his challenger in the Georgia state runoff.
"He should have never run for this seat," said a person close to the campaign, per Politico.
His campaign loss is largely because "Herschel had a ton of baggage he was not transparent about," according to the insider.
The victory gave Warnock, the first Black senator from Georgia, a full six-year term.
Walker and his wife, Julie Blanchard, shared their appreciation to supporters during an election night event at the College Football Hall of Fame on December 6 in Atlanta.
"There's no excuses in life," Walker said during his concession speech. "And I'm not going to make any excuses now, because we put up one heck of a fight."