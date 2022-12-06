Herschel Walker RAGES About Pronouns & Military HOURS Before Senate Runoff Election: 'I Don't Even Know What The Heck Is A Pronoun!'
GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker came under fire this week after he raged about pronouns being brought into the military, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Walker’s surprising remarks came on Monday as he held a rally in Georgia just hours before Tuesday night’s Senate runoff election between the former NFL running back and his rival, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.
But while the 60-year-old Republican Senate candidate expressed his anger that “they're bringing pronouns into our military,” Walker also admitted he doesn’t “even know what the heck is a pronoun.”
"I told you early on that they said there was peace through strength, and our strength is our great military," Walker told his supporters on Monday afternoon. "But now they're bringing pronouns into our military, they're bringing wokeness into our military.”
"I don't even know what the heck is a pronoun, I can tell you that,” he continued. “I'm sick and tired of this pronoun stuff. What I want our military men and women to do is to be at war fighting."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Walker’s pronoun comments on Monday were just the latest concerning remarks made by the Georgia Senate candidate as he approaches the last stretch of his campaign against Senator Warnock.
Walker also came under scrutiny in late November when he experienced an awkward slip of the tongue while emphasizing the importance of Georgia’s Senate runoff election.
"This election is about more than Herschel Walker,” the former NFL star said during an interview on Fox News alongside Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham. “This erection is about the people.”
Although neither Senator Cruz nor Senator Graham appeared to catch Walker’s awkward error, the Internet certainly did, and #Erection began trending on Twitter almost immediately after the candidate’s sexual slip-up.
Walker then slammed Barack Obama just last week after the former president criticized the Senate candidate’s recent remarks regarding faith, werewolves and vampires.
“Since the last time I was here Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia. Like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf,” Obama told thousands of Warnock supporters on Thursday.
“This would be funny if he weren’t running for Senate," the former president added.
Walker then fired back hours later, slamming Obama and the Democratic Party for “always trying to mislead people.”
"The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and do your job, having faith to get things done,” Walker explained, suggesting his werewolf and vampire comments were taken out of context. “So, they don't tell you the whole story."