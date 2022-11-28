Herschel Walker Comes Under Fire After Claiming Young American Voters 'Haven't Earned The Right' To Change The Country

“There are people that have died, given their life up, there are people that have given their life up for this flag, given their life up for the national anthem, they’ve given their life up for our freedom and the liberties we have in our country today and we’re taking it for granted,” he added.

Even more surprising was Walker’s suggestion that young Americans unhappy with the current state of the nation should leave if they believe “there is somewhere better” – although, if he was in charge, Walker indicated those who chose to leave would “lose their citizenship” in America.