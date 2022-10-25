Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker’s Chicken Company Called Out For Ties To Benefits From Unpaid Labor
Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food.
“RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states.
According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the unpaid labor of drug offenders routed to a residential rehabilitation program in lieu of prison.”
In court, participants of the Oklahoma-based rehab program “Christian Alcoholics & Addicts In Recovery” claimed it was a “work camp” that profited off “vulnerable workforces under the guise of … rehabilitation services.”
The AP said the Christian Alcoholics & Addicts In Recovery program has been sending individuals to work at Simmons Food Inc — which is Walker’s close business partner.
In Oklahoma, judges provide options for convicted criminals where they can choose to be sentenced to jail time or work at a residential program.
In their lawsuit, the participants said they were forced to endure horrid work conditions. Some said they were pressured to work when injured, threatened with jail time if their work didn’t meet their superiors’ standards, and had religion pushed on them.
Lawyers for the individuals who participated in the program said it did not provide necessary treatment for their clients. A trial court judge ruled the program did not violate federal law but the participants have filed an appeal.
A rep for Christian Alcoholics & Addicts In Recovery said they “never had any dealings” with Walker.
Walker and his company are not named as defendants in the lawsuit. The AP said Walker’s rep declined to comment on the situation but pointed out Simmons is not Walker’s company.
In court, CAAIR disputed they did not pay the participants.
The bombshell as Walker takes on Sen. Raphael Warnock for a seat in the Georgia Senate. Walker has continued to receive support from the GOP, even after his ex-girlfriend claimed he paid her to have an abortion.