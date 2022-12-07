‘Everyone With A Brain Begged Him’: Herschel Walker’s Estranged Son Christian Rips Failed Politician After He Loses Senate Race, Says Family Didn't Support Him

Christian, 23, took to Twitter to make it clear he did not support his father’s campaign. He went off bringing up the many accusations against his father including that he funded abortions and abused an ex.

Christian said, “Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend your pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family.. And then maybe you can win a senate seat.”