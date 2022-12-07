‘Everyone With A Brain Begged Him’: Herschel Walker’s Estranged Son Christian Rips Failed Politician After He Loses Senate Race, Says Family Didn't Support Him
Herschel Walker’s estranged son Christian tore into his father moments after he lost his Senate race in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Tuesday, Raphael Warnock beat Walker in a tight runoff race.
Christian, 23, took to Twitter to make it clear he did not support his father’s campaign. He went off bringing up the many accusations against his father including that he funded abortions and abused an ex.
Christian said, “Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend your pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family.. And then maybe you can win a senate seat.”
Followers tried to bring up an incident in Warnock’s past which led to Christian defending the democratic Senator.
He said, “Don’t compare Warnock running over his wife’s foot to my father holding guns and knives to my mothers throat, threatening to kill his therapist, her, and one of his adultresses in a therapy session, and telling my mom and I he was going to beat our asses. Get off my page.”
The social media influencer said Trump personally called Walker to run but the entire family was against the idea,
He said, “The Truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run. Everyone with a brain begged him: “PLEASE DON’T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DONT DO THIS.” We got the middle finger. He ran.”
Christian then called out the GOP and questioned why they had asked his father to run. “Republicans, we say we don’t play “identity politics” and then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football. A boring old Republican could have won,” he said.
Walker gave a short speech last night after winning but has yet to be seen since. The ex-NFL star turned businessman has yet to address Christian’s rant.