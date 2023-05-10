Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
'Just One More Story': Mike Pence Downplays Trump Sexual Assault Verdict After Ex-Prez Ordered to Pay Accuser $5M

May 10 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Former Vice President Mike Pence downplayed the recent verdict finding Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against his accuser E. Jean Carroll, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising interview given just a few hours after a New York jury found former President Trump liable for sexually assaulting Carroll in a department store dressing room nearly 30 years ago, Pence claimed the American people are “not focused” on the matter.

Pence also claimed the verdict finding Trump liable was “just one more story” focusing on his “former running mate” and that only “members of the national media” are “fascinated” by the development.

“I think that’s a question for the American people but I really can’t comment on a judgment in a civil case,” the former vice president told NBC News on Tuesday night.

“I have no knowledge of those matters and I’m sure the president will defend himself in that matter,” Pence continued.

“But it strikes me it’s just one more instance where at a time when American families are struggling, when our economy is hurting, when the world seems to become a more dangerous place almost every day, that it’s just one more story focusing on my former running mate that I know is a great fascination to members of the national media,” he explained further, “but I just don’t think it’s where the American people are focused.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pence’s surprising remarks on Tuesday night came just hours after Trump was found liable for sexual abuse against author E. Jean Carroll in a New York City Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996.

Carroll was ultimately awarded $2 million for the sexual assault plus an additional $3 million for defamation after the former president denied the allegations and accused the writer of fabricating the story.

Donald Trump
Although Carroll also claimed that Trump raped her in the Manhattan department store dressing room 30 years ago, the jury did not unanimously agree on that allegation.

Pence’s remarks after Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages for sexual assault and defamation also came as the 2024 presidential election continues to heat up.

While Trump was the first Republican to announce his run for the 2024 White House back in November, Pence has yet to announce whether he will launch a 2024 White House bid of his own.

Pence said in April that, should he decide to challenge his former boss in next year’s election, he would announce the decision by the end of June.

