'Trump is a Traitor': CNN Faces Boycott Threats as Demands to Cancel Donald Interview Roll in

As this outlet reported, Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages — $2 million for the sexual abuse and $3 million for defamation — on Tuesday. While the jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and forcefully touching the ex-magazine columnist in the '90s, they did not find him liable for rape.

Outraged anti-Trumpers took to social media to take a stand against CNN giving the ex-President a platform, given what unfolded hours before.