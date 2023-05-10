'Trump is a Traitor': CNN Faces Boycott Threats as Demands to Cancel Donald Interview Roll in
CNN is facing boycott threats over its upcoming interview with ex-President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. The town hall is set to kick off in New Hampshire at 8 PM on Wednesday with Kaitlan Collins as the host, hours after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.
As this outlet reported, Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages — $2 million for the sexual abuse and $3 million for defamation — on Tuesday. While the jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and forcefully touching the ex-magazine columnist in the '90s, they did not find him liable for rape.
Outraged anti-Trumpers took to social media to take a stand against CNN giving the ex-President a platform, given what unfolded hours before.
"Trump is a traitor, a rapist, a criminal, a serial liar... the list of his crimes against America is endless," one person tweeted. "Do NOT watch the s---show of Trump on CNN. Teach CNN that it doesn't pay to give the Trump campaign a national stage. F--- Trump and F--- CNN BOYCOTT CNN!"
Others followed suit.
"I am calling on @cnn & @kaitlancollins to immediately cancel the Town Hall for sex abuser Trump or face justifiable shame, boycott, & ruin," added a second. "Note to CNN: why give Trump a prime time platform to lie? You contributed to his Russian-assisted presidency in 2016. Do you want more? Do you want to witness more destruction of our democracy? Boycott CNN!" posted a third.
#BoycottCNN immediately began trending.
Following Tuesday’s verdict, representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — an outspoken Trump critic — liked a series of tweets calling on the network to pull the plug on #45's interview.
As of this post, CNN, Trump, and Collins have not shown any sign they plan to cancel the event. Interestingly enough, this is the same network that the ex-President accused of spreading "fake news." All eyes will be on Collins, 30, as she throws hard-hitting questions at the former commander-in-chief — sorry, Don Lemon.