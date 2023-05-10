Ex-prez Donald Trump Attacks ‘racist’ E. Jean Carroll After Being Hit With $5 Million Judgment, Says Judge and Jury ‘should Be Absolutely Ashamed’

Donald Trump tore into E. Jean Carroll and the jury who awarded the author $5 million as part of her sexual assault and defamation battle with the ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned. Around 1:30 AM, Trump unloaded on the social media app Truth Social, hours after being found liable for sexually abusing Carroll in 1996.

Carroll testified in court while Trump avoided the trial. In the end, the jury sided with the author. In his post, Trump called the entire trial a “witch hunt.” He wrote, “The partisan Judge & Jury on the just concluded Witch Hunt Trial should be absolutely ashamed of themselves for allowing such a travesty of Justice to take place. The “Dress,” which played such a big roll early on as a threatening bluff, but which ended up being totally exculpatory, was not allowed into the trial as evidence.”

Trump continued, “Nor was her cat’s name, “V-----,” the racist name she called her Black husband, “Ape,” getting caught in a lie on the political operative paying for this Hoax, & much more!” Later, he brought up a 2019 interview Carroll did with Anderson Cooper where she talked about men having fantasies of rape. She said, “I think most people think of rape as being sexy.”

Trump wrote, “After listening to the Anderson Cooper tape of the Carroll interview where she said “rape is sexy,” and other totally incriminating things, it is not possible to believe that this woman, who I do not know and have never met before (except on a crowded celebrity photo line), could be credible or convincing to a Judge & Jury.”

He continued, “Why did Cooper SUDDENLY call for a commercial break, and why was Carroll a totally different person after the break? What took place during the break for such drastic change?” Trump even trashed the “Clinton-appointed Judge” who he accused of hating him. “He is a terrible person, completely biased, and should have RECUSED himself when asked to do so. He quickly refused! This case should never have been allowed to be tried in this completely partisan venue, perhaps the worst for me in the Nation! The whole Rigged Hoax is yet another TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE, a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt of all time!!!”