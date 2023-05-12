Trump Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll May Sue Ex-Prez a Third Time After His 'Vile' and 'Stupid' Remarks During CNN Town Hall

Donald Trump’s rape accuser, E. Jean Carroll, is reportedly weighing whether to sue the former president for defamation once again after he made a series of “vile” and “stupid” remarks regarding her allegations during a CNN town hall event earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come just a few days after Trump was found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming Carroll by a New York jury, Carroll is reportedly considering suing Trump for defamation for a third time after he claimed her allegations were “fake” and part of a “made-up story.”