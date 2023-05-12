Trump Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll May Sue Ex-Prez a Third Time After His 'Vile' and 'Stupid' Remarks During CNN Town Hall
Donald Trump’s rape accuser, E. Jean Carroll, is reportedly weighing whether to sue the former president for defamation once again after he made a series of “vile” and “stupid” remarks regarding her allegations during a CNN town hall event earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come just a few days after Trump was found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming Carroll by a New York jury, Carroll is reportedly considering suing Trump for defamation for a third time after he claimed her allegations were “fake” and part of a “made-up story.”
Despite being found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming Carroll on Tuesday, and being ordered to pay his accuser $5 million, Trump once again denied Carroll’s accusations and mocked her story when questioned about the matter by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in New Hampshire on Wednesday night.
“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?” the embattled former president said.
Hours later, during an interview with the New York Times, Carroll called Trump’s remarks “vile,” “disgusting,” and “stupid.”
“It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people,” Ms. Carroll said on Thursday before adding that she has been “insulted by better people.”
“I am upset on behalf of young men in America,” Carroll continued. “They cannot listen to this balderdash and this old-timey view of women, which is a cave-man view.”
Carroll’s attorney, Roberta A. Kaplan, also confirmed that “everything is on the table” – although “no decision” has yet been made on whether a new defamation lawsuit will be filed against Trump.
“Everything’s on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it,” Kaplan told the Times. “We have to weigh the various pros and cons and we’ll come to a decision in the next day or so, probably.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s remarks on Wednesday night came one day after a federal jury in Manhattan found the already embattled former president liable for sexually assaulting Carroll in a New York City department store dressing room in 1996.
The jury also found Trump liable for defaming Carroll last year after he said her accusations were a “complete con job,” a “hoax,” and a “lie” in a Truth Social post.
A second defamation case filed by Carroll against Trump is still pending, although Trump has argued he cannot be sued for those comments because they were made in his “official capacity as president” at the time.