'Many Minds Were Changed': Donald Trump Praises 'Very Smart' CNN for Hosting New Hampshire Town Hall
Donald Trump praised CNN and insisted “many minds were changed” during his town hall event with the network earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump spoke out on Thursday roughly 24 hours after CNN hosted the former president in New Hampshire on Wednesday night.
The event marked Trump’s first appearance on the struggling news network in nearly seven years, as well as the businessman-turned-GOP politician’s first town hall since officially announcing his 2024 White House bid in November.
But while the Chris Licht-run news network came under fire from some critics for providing the controversial and embattled former president a platform, Trump insisted it was “very smart” for CNN to host the first town hall of his 2024 campaign.
Trump also claimed CNN garnered “sky high ratings” that the network “hasn’t seen in a very long time.”
“People are criticizing CNN for giving me a Forum to tell the TRUTH,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday night. “I believe it was a very smart thing that they did, with Sky High Ratings that they haven’t seen in a very long time.”
“It was by far the biggest Show of the night, the week, and the month!” he continued.
Trump also claimed he made “many important points” on a number of different issues discussed in New Hampshire on Wednesday night and that “many minds were changed” just by listening to his “common sense” and “sheer brilliance.”
- Trump Ratings Bombshell: CNN's Town Hall With Ex-Prez Unable to Defeat Rival Network Fox News
- Donald Trump Gives CNN The Ratings Boost It Desperately Needs as Struggling Network Smashes FOX and MSNBC With Town Hall Interview
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Spars with 'Nasty' Kaitlan Collins During Town Hall, Refuses to Acknowledge 2020 Election Results
“The Radical Left screamed, ‘Take it down, take it down,’ during the Show, because they saw that I was making so many important points on the Border, Energy Independence, the Afghanistan Catastrophe, Inflation, the Economy, Russia/Ukraine, and so much more,” he wrote.
“Many minds were changed on Wednesday night by listening to Common Sense, and sheer ‘Brilliance.’”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, rising CNN star Kaitlan Collins interviewed Trump during Wednesday night’s town hall event at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire.
During the event, Trump dubbed Collins a “nasty woman.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump also denied the allegations he asked Georgian election officials to “find” him 11,780 votes shortly after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden before mocking his rape accuser – E. Jean Carroll – despite being found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming the writer just one day earlier.
Meanwhile, it was revealed CNN garnered 3.1 million viewers during Trump’s town hall event on Wednesday night – a strong audience for the struggling news network but “not nearly” the ratings Trump pulled during his campaign in 2016.