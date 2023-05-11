Donald Trump Gives CNN The Ratings Boost It Desperately Needs as Struggling Network Smashes FOX and MSNBC With Town Hall Interview

After hurting for ratings, ex-president Donald Trump gave liberal news network CNN a much-needed boost that demolished viewership at competing networks on Wednesday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite backlash and calls to boycott the network for giving Trump a platform, CNN's Republican town hall event hosted by Kaitlan Collins saw a surge of viewers. CNN quite literally trumped Fox News and MSNBC ratings during the 8 PM timeslot.

Following internal conflict and the ousting of controversial anchor Don Lemon, the network welcomed a positive influx of viewership.