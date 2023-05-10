Washington Post Declares Trump’s $5M Sex Abuse Verdict is ‘Justice’ In a ‘Small, Imperfect Dose’
The Washington Post recently dubbed Donald Trump’s $5 million sexual assault verdict as “justice” in a “small, imperfect dose,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come hours after Trump was found liable for sexually assaulting writer E. Jean Carroll in a New York City department store dressing room in 1996, the Jeff Bezos-owned outlet reported on the implications of the $5 million verdict for the already embattled former president.
According to Washington Post reporter Ruth Marcus, the $5 million verdict reached against Trump on Tuesday was “perhaps only the beginning” of the U.S. legal system “holding Trump responsible for his actions.”
“The verdict […] will not change minds,” Marcus wrote shortly after the verdict was announced this week. “Still, it is an ineradicable part of the record, perhaps only the beginning of a legal system holding Trump responsible for his actions, however belatedly.”
“Will this verdict do anything to stop him? Probably not,” she continued. “This isn’t a criminal conviction. Trump could have raped E. Jean Carroll in the middle of Fifth Avenue and his true believers wouldn’t care. The rest of us have long known who he is and what he is capable of.”
“Justice is dispensed in small, imperfect doses,” Marcus concluded. “A single teaspoonful will not cure the disease. But it is a start.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a New York jury found former President Trump liable for sexually assaulting his accuser – E. Jean Carroll – in a Manhattan department store dressing room in 1996. She was awarded $2 million in damages.
The jury also found Trump liable for defaming Carroll by publicly denying the allegations and then accusing the writer, now 79, of fabricating the story. She was awarded an additional $3 million for defamation.
- 'Trump is a Traitor': CNN Faces Boycott Threats as Demands to Cancel Donald Interview Roll in
- 'You're Concerned He's Going to Win': Trump Attorney Lashes Out at Dana Bash After Being Grilled Over Past Sexual Assault Accusations
- CNN Uses Staffer to Impersonate Donald Trump in Mock Debates With Anchor Kaitlin Collins Ahead of Town Hall
Trump further claimed he has “no idea” who his accuser is in an all-caps message posted to Truth Social shortly after the $5 million verdict against him was announced.
“I HAVE NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN, WHO MADE A FALSE AND TOTALLY FABRICATED ACCUSATION, IS,” the embattled former president wrote on Tuesday. “HOPEFULLY JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED ON APPEAL!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, Carroll allegedly whispered remarks of her own into Trump’s lawyer’s ear shortly after she was awarded the multi-million-dollar verdict.
“He did it,” she reportedly said to Trump’s legal team, “and you know it.”