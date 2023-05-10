Washington Post Declares Trump’s $5M Sex Abuse Verdict is ‘Justice’ In a ‘Small, Imperfect Dose’

According to Washington Post reporter Ruth Marcus, the $5 million verdict reached against Trump on Tuesday was “perhaps only the beginning” of the U.S. legal system “holding Trump responsible for his actions.”

“The verdict […] will not change minds,” Marcus wrote shortly after the verdict was announced this week. “Still, it is an ineradicable part of the record, perhaps only the beginning of a legal system holding Trump responsible for his actions, however belatedly.”