Leaked: Footage Shows Tucker Carlson Declaring ‘If You’ve Got Pronouns’ You ‘Shouldn’t’ Work at Fox News
Newly leaked footage from Tucker Carlson’s time on Tucker Carlson Tonight captured the now-fired Fox News star declaring that “if you’ve got pronouns,” you “shouldn’t” work at the conservative news network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest footage to leak following Carlson’s sudden firing from Fox News weeks ago, the 53-year-old conservative commentator slammed people with “pronouns in their Twitter bio” after someone at the network leaked the unaired footage.
Carlson also criticized the unknown person who released the leaks and claimed that the late former Fox News CEO, Roger Ailes “would never put up with this s---.”
“I talked to her at great length. It was actually pretty funny,” Carlson told his executive producer at the time, Justin Wells, in footage published by Media Matters on Tuesday. “I was like, she's got a lot of liberals working over there. And, you know, they see this as war and we're the main force on the other side.”
“That's crazy,” he continued. “If you've got pronouns in your Twitter bio, you shouldn't work here because we can't trust you because you're on the other side.”
“Just because you're liberal doesn't mean you did this,” Carlson added regarding the Tucker Carlson Tonight leaks. “It does mean you shouldn't work here. And Roger would never put up with this s---.”
Although it is unclear exactly when the newly leaked footage was initially recorded, it is suspected it was captured shortly after Carlson’s interview with Kanye West in October 2022.
After Carlson sat down with West, clips of unaired footage from the interview were leaked online by Vice Media – many of which contained anti-Semitic ramblings by the rapper that were ultimately removed from the final broadcast.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson has been the target of many additional leaks in the wake of his involuntary departure from Fox News on April 24.
Because many of the leaks were published by Media Matters, the Rupert Murdoch-owned network issued a cease-and-desist letter to the outlet to stop the flow of unaired and potentially devastating footage.
Media Matters President Angelo Carusone ultimately rejected the network’s cease-and-desist letter.
“Reporting on newsworthy leaked material is a cornerstone of journalism,” Carusone wrote in response to the letter. “For Fox to argue otherwise is absurd and further dispels any pretense that they’re a news operation.”
“Perhaps if I tell them that the footage came from a combination of WikiLeaks and Hunter Biden’s laptop, it will alleviate their concerns,” he added.