Leaked: Footage Shows Tucker Carlson Declaring ‘If You’ve Got Pronouns’ You ‘Shouldn’t’ Work at Fox News

Newly leaked footage from Tucker Carlson’s time on Tucker Carlson Tonight captured the now-fired Fox News star declaring that “if you’ve got pronouns,” you “shouldn’t” work at the conservative news network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest footage to leak following Carlson’s sudden firing from Fox News weeks ago, the 53-year-old conservative commentator slammed people with “pronouns in their Twitter bio” after someone at the network leaked the unaired footage.