Tucker Carlson's Departure From Fox News Was Not Voluntary, Network Insiders Confirm: 'It Was A Firing'
Tucker Carlson’s abrupt exit from Fox News was not voluntary, RadarOnline.com has learned, as network insiders confirm he was fired.
In the latest development to come just hours after it was revealed that Carlson is out at Fox News, sources shared that his sudden exit “was a firing.”
According to Mediaite, the insiders also confirmed Carlson was “totally surprised” by the decision and “had no idea” he was getting the axe until he was informed on Monday morning.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 53-year-old conservative host’s last show with Fox News was on Friday night – and Carlson showed no indication that it would be his last broadcast with the network.
"That's it for us for the week," he told his millions of viewers as he signed off. "We'll be back on Monday."
On Monday morning, Fox News released a statement confirming Carlson was out at the network and that his 8 PM primetime slot would be filled in by a rotation of interim hosts until a permanent anchor is named.
"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in their statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
According to at least one network insider who spoke with Mediaite, the Fox News newsroom is “in a state of shock” following Carlson’s sudden firing.
Other Fox sources said the news of Carlson’s abrupt departure was “like a bomb inside the network, shocking even staffers close to the ex-prime time host who had no idea this was coming.”
Even more surprising are reports that the majority of Carlson’s colleagues – like Carlson himself – had no clue he was set to be fired Monday morning.
Other staffers reportedly learned of the news when the story broke online.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Carlson’s abrupt departure from the network came less than one week after Fox News settled a massive defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.
Carlson was set to be one of Dominion's first witnesses to testify at trial before the settlement was reached. He came under fire earlier this year after his damning text messages were exposed as part of the investigation.