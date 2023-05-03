Tucker Carlson’s Shocking Text That Played a Role In Fox News Firing Him Leaks: ‘It’s Not How White Men Fight’

The message in question, sent hours after the Jan. 6. 2021 insurrection on the Capitol, was sent from Tucker to his producer. In the text, obtained by The New York Times, he described having watched a video of an Antifa member being violently assaulted by Trump supporters.

He wrote, “A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living s--- out of him. It was three against one, at least.”