Tucker Carlson’s Shocking Text That Played a Role In Fox News Firing Him Leaks: ‘It’s Not How White Men Fight’
A shocking text message Tucker Carlson sent to his producer caused extreme concern with Fox execs and ultimately led to him being axed from the company, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim Fox execs discovered the text message as the network’s trial with Dominion Voting Systems was about to begin.
The message in question, sent hours after the Jan. 6. 2021 insurrection on the Capitol, was sent from Tucker to his producer. In the text, obtained by The New York Times, he described having watched a video of an Antifa member being violently assaulted by Trump supporters.
He wrote, “A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living s--- out of him. It was three against one, at least.”
Carlson said, “Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight.”
“Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be,” Carlson said.
He continued, “The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?”
According to the report, the Fox board learned of the text only a day before the trial with Dominion was scheduled to start. The following day, the board informed Fox execs it had hired an outside law firm to launch an investigation into Carlson’s behavior.
Sources said Fox execs determined Carlson was too big of a liability and cut ties. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson has hired big-time attorney Bryan Freedman to negotiate his exit with FOX.