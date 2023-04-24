Fox News Refused To Pay Tucker Carlson Severance After Sudden Firing: ‘Everyone Expects’ Ousted Anchor To Launch Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Over Axing

“Times have changed. The days of a golden parachute when confronted with allegations like this are over," a source told RadarOnline.com hours after Carlson's firing was made public.

"If Tucker fights — which everyone expects he will — Fox will dig in. There will be no scenario under the sun in which he gets a massive windfall against the backdrop of sexism, antisemitism, and harassment. They can’t reward that kind of behavior. Fox has learned its lesson from scandals of the past.”

Carlson has not yet indicated if he will contest the “with cause” claim.