Fox News Refused To Pay Tucker Carlson Severance After Sudden Firing: ‘Everyone Expects’ Ousted Anchor To Launch Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Over Axing
Fox told Tucker Carlson’s lawyers were told he was fired “with cause" concerning the ex-producer’s lawsuit, which claimed sexism, antisemitism, and harassment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The “with cause” label means the company will likely seek to avoid severance payments to Carlson. Most executive contracts contain language stipulating different scenarios of how their separation from the company would be treated financially.
Fox has a history of paying out its talent and executives, with examples including Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes.
“Times have changed. The days of a golden parachute when confronted with allegations like this are over," a source told RadarOnline.com hours after Carlson's firing was made public.
"If Tucker fights — which everyone expects he will — Fox will dig in. There will be no scenario under the sun in which he gets a massive windfall against the backdrop of sexism, antisemitism, and harassment. They can’t reward that kind of behavior. Fox has learned its lesson from scandals of the past.”
Carlson has not yet indicated if he will contest the “with cause” claim.
Carlson — who was out of contract this year — had been negotiating a renewal through 2029. That means any severance payout would have been drastically reduced because he had little time left to serve.
Nevertheless, as of last week, Carlson had told people he expected the contract to be renewed.
“He did not see this coming. He believes Murdoch and Fox — who previously provided support against the producer’s lawsuit — shifted tides to coincide with the Dominion Voting Systems settlement. He feels scapegoated," the insider said.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Tucker "had no idea" he was on the chopping block until the right-winged news organization fired him on Monday.
His last show with Fox News was on Friday night, and Carlson even signed off by telling viewers he'd be back after the weekend.
The network released a statement announcing Tucker's immediate departure.
"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
However, RadarOnline.com has learned the decision was not mutual — with the entire newsroom "in shock" over Carlson's abrupt exit.