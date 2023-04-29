Unexpected Alliance? Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon Have Been Texting Each Other Since Being Axed From Fox News and CNN: Report
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and fired CNN anchor Don Lemon are reportedly texting one another, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to former CNN media reporter Brian Stelter, two sources with knowledge of the communication told him the axed hosts had been communicating back and forth for several days.
Lemon previously blamed the 53-year-old conservative commentator for "the mainstreaming of white supremacist propaganda" and calling America's "white supremacy problem" a hoax.
Carlson constantly took jabs at the CNN host by deliberately mispronouncing Lemon's name on his show for several years and referring to him as "a guy who makes millions of dollars a year" for a "failing" show.
Despite their public feuds, Lemon and Carlson now have something in common: both were recently fired from their jobs on the same day, April 21.
The former Fox News host was booted from the network just one week after Rupert Murdoch paid $787.5 million to settle the Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit. As RadarOnline reported, Carlson's departure wasn't voluntary, "It was a firing."
As for Lemon, he claimed he was fired "without warning" in a Twitter post that read, "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN."
"After 17 years ... I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly," he continued. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."
Stelter stressed that the two ousted hosts are "far from" being friends despite their "obvious kinship that comes from being shoved from such a lofty perch at precisely the same time on the same day."
The columnist wrote in his latest Vanity Fair article, "I know this is crazy, but I'm just going to write it anyway: Could the two men team up?"
"I can imagine some hotshot producer selling a new 'Crossfire' like it's for the good of the republic," the former CNN contributor continued. "In fact, some are already floating the idea. Cable news can make for strange bedfellows."
