Unexpected Alliance? Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon Have Been Texting Each Other Since Being Axed From Fox News and CNN: Report

Despite their public feuds, Lemon and Carlson now have something in common: both were recently fired from their jobs on the same day, April 21.

The former Fox News host was booted from the network just one week after Rupert Murdoch paid $787.5 million to settle the Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit. As RadarOnline reported, Carlson's departure wasn't voluntary, "It was a firing."

As for Lemon, he claimed he was fired "without warning" in a Twitter post that read, "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN."

"After 17 years ... I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly," he continued. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."