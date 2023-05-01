‘His Reputation is in Tatters’: Tucker Carlson's Career in Turmoil After FOX News Firing as No Major Networks Will Touch Him

Conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson looked like he didn’t have a care in the world mugging for the cameras after being unceremoniously canned by FOX News but sources have revealed the former ratings titan’s career is likely washed up for good, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Perched in his personal golf cart, Tucker, 53, was caught on camera grinning from ear to ear as he drove his wife, Susan, out of his $5.3 million beach property in Boca Grande, Fla., for a night on the town just two days after getting sacked.