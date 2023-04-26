Fox News Has Secret 'Oppo File' to Use Against Tucker Carlson Should He Attack Network in Wake of Firing: Sources
Fox News is allegedly in possession of a secret “oppo file” to use against Tucker Carlson should he publicly attack the network over his recent firing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come just two days after Carlson was abruptly fired from Fox News on Monday morning after 14 years with the network, inside sources claimed Fox is prepared to release the alleged dossier on Carlson if he turns on his former bosses.
Even more shocking are reports that Carlson and Fox News executives parted ways on the “worst” and “messiest” terms possible, despite the fact the network presented Carlson’s sudden departure from Fox as amicable.
That is the revelation shared in an exclusive Rolling Stone report published on Tuesday night in which the outlet indicated the network’s communications department – led by department head Irena Briganti – compiled the alleged “oppo file” against Carlson during his more than one-decade tenure with the network.
“Irena will never be shy about using these things,” one network source told Rolling Stone.
“Irena tries to keep a file on everybody,” another former Fox News anchor spilled. “Any talent like Tucker would have a lot of things; other people complaining. They encourage it and then just keep it on file. It’s just a classic dirty trick.”
“[Briganti] keeps files on everybody to screw with them,” echoed yet another former network host. “It’s classic Fox.”
According to at least three of the sources who spoke with Rolling Stone, the alleged “oppo file” against Carlson includes “internal complaints regarding workplace conduct,” “disparaging comments about management and colleagues,” and “allegations that the now-former primetime host created a toxic work environment.”
- EXPOSED: Tucker Carlson's Blasted Fox Execs & Staff as 'Incompetent Liberals,' Messages Fueled Decision to Fire Anchor
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump’s Alleged Mistress Karen McDougal Overjoyed at Tucker Carlson’s Firing Years After Suing Him for Defamation: 'All The Best'
- Ruthless: Tucker Carlson Considered Lachlan Murdoch ‘One Of His Closest Friends’ Before Sudden Fox News Firing
“Irena is Fox’s fighter. She is very good at her job,” one current Fox News worker said this week. “I gotta believe she’s ready to fight Tucker if/when he takes this war publicly.”
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Fox News denied the existence of the alleged dirty dossier on Carlson and – like in the statement announcing Carlson’s departure from the network – thanked the now-unemployed host for his 14 years of “service” to Fox News.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“This is patently absurd and categorically false,” the spokesperson told Rolling Stone regarding the alleged oppo file. “We thank Tucker for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fox News announced Carlson was out at the network on Monday morning.
"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement, although network sources confirmed Carlson was fired. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”