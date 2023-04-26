Fox News Has Secret 'Oppo File' to Use Against Tucker Carlson Should He Attack Network in Wake of Firing: Sources

Fox News is allegedly in possession of a secret “oppo file” to use against Tucker Carlson should he publicly attack the network over his recent firing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come just two days after Carlson was abruptly fired from Fox News on Monday morning after 14 years with the network, inside sources claimed Fox is prepared to release the alleged dossier on Carlson if he turns on his former bosses.