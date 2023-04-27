Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence Days After Fox News Firing, Trashes 'People in Charge' of ‘American Media’
Tucker Carlson broke his silence about being fired by Fox News and hinted that he won’t be gone for long, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Carlson posted a two-minute video on Twitter. In the clip, the conservative host said, “outside the noise for a few days” has shown him “how many genuinely nice people there are in this country.”
“Kind and decent people, people who really care about what’s true and a bunch of hilarious people also — a lot of those,” he added. “It’s got to be the majority of the population, even now. So that’s heartening.”
He then tore into the debates and topics being discussed on the mainstream news.
Carlson said, “The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They are completely irrelevant. In five years, we won’t even remember we had them. Trust me, as someone who’s participated.”
And yet, at the same time — and this is the amazing thing — the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all,” he continued. “War, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources — when was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues? It’s been a long time.”
Carlson said, “Debates like that are not permitted in American media. Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it. Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That’s a depressing realization. But it’s not permanent.”
The ex-Fox News host said the tactics are no longer working because nobody believes what is being pushed.
“They’re afraid,” Carlson said about the “people in charge.” He continued, “They’ve given up persuasion. They’re resorting to force, but it won’t work. When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who’ve been trying to silence them shrink. They become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe. True things prevail.”
He ended, “See you soon.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Fox News fired Carlson on Monday. Sources tell us that the network refused to pay the host severance after his sudden firing. Carlson has hired attorney Bryan Freedman to handle his negotiations with the network.