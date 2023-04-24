Fox News Staffers Elated Over Tucker Carlson Being Fired: 'No One Is Untouchable'

One word to describe the Fox News staff's feelings on Carlson being kicked to the curb? Joy.

"Pure joy," a reporter at the network told Rolling Stone. "No one is untouchable."

"It’s a great day for America, and for the real journalists who work hard every day to deliver the news at Fox."

The remark appeared to be in reference to Carlson's internal messages that were exposed leading up to the Dominion Voting Systems defamation trial.