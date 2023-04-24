Fox News Staffers Elated Over Tucker Carlson Being Fired: 'No One Is Untouchable'
Fox News staffers were said to be over the moon after they were informed that longtime anchor Tucker Carlson was fired from the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, Carlson was fired from the network just one week after Murdoch and Co. settled the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.
One word to describe the Fox News staff's feelings on Carlson being kicked to the curb? Joy.
"Pure joy," a reporter at the network told Rolling Stone. "No one is untouchable."
"It’s a great day for America, and for the real journalists who work hard every day to deliver the news at Fox."
The remark appeared to be in reference to Carlson's internal messages that were exposed leading up to the Dominion Voting Systems defamation trial.
Carlson and his anchor pals at the network acknowledged the baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud while they still pushed the theory to Fox News viewers.
Another staffer offered their opinion on Carlson's firing.
"It was a good move to part ways with Tucker," a producer at the network chimed in. "He knowingly spread lies throughout his time at Fox, but I fear management will replace him with someone who is just like him … so there probably won’t be any real change."
More staffers echoed similar claims — and reflected that Carlson's chokehold on the network.
"Good riddance," another staffer said on the ousted anchor. "For a while there it seemed like he was running the network. This clearly is a message that he’s not."
The Fox News correspondent noted that while there was uncertainty as far as who would be selected to fill Carlson's 8 PM slot, in the "interim, it’s a morale boost."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
After Fox News settled the defamation lawsuit, which was brought against them in 2021, it was unclear if the anchors at the center of the charade would face any consequences.
While Fox News claimed in a statement that the decision was "mutual," insiders claimed that it was news to Carlson — and he allegedly did not find out his fate until Monday morning.