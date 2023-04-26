Fired Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Looks Unbothered, All Smiles With Wife After Shock Ousting
Tucker Carlson was left "blindsided" after finding out his fate at Fox News just 10 minutes before the network released a statement, but new pictures of the axed primetime star show him looking unfazed in the wake of his shock exit.
RadarOnline.com has learned the fired media personality was spotted out and about with his wife, Susan, on Tuesday, appearing refreshed one day after his ouster.
The parents of four were seen cruising around in a golf cart as a beaming Carlson emerged from his $5.5 million beach home in Boca Grande, Florida, with a smile from ear to ear.
"Retirement is going great so far," he quipped to Daily Mail while leaving his home.
Carlson was clad in a button-down shirt and khaki pants, while Susan opted for a patterned dress as they enjoyed the sunset and afternoon drive.
Despite recent events, the broadcaster appeared to have a positive demeanor after reports that he didn't have any prior knowledge that he was being pushed out from the network following his 14-year run. Messages berating execs and staff were said to be a factor.
In another surprising development, it was revealed the producers of his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, were even getting ready for the evening's broadcast, fellow former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly said Monday.
- Fox News Has Secret 'Oppo File' to Use Against Tucker Carlson Should He Attack Network in Wake of Firing: Sources
- EXPOSED: Tucker Carlson's Blasted Fox Execs & Staff as 'Incompetent Liberals,' Messages Fueled Decision to Fire Anchor
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump’s Alleged Mistress Karen McDougal Overjoyed at Tucker Carlson’s Firing Years After Suing Him for Defamation: 'All The Best'
"They were in the middle of that," O'Reilly said. "And boom: Tucker Carlson is history at the Fox News Channel. That's how fast it came. I know he didn't want to go out this way. I don't even know if he knows what the inner decision-making was."
RadarOnline.com has learned that Fox News allegedly has a secret "oppo file" they could dust off in the case Carlson goes on the offense after his firing.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Carlson's exit came shortly after the network agreed to a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems after Fox News aired debunked election fraud claims about the technology firm.
RadarOnline.com exclusively discovered that two of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch's children have privately told their dad the family should ditch their prized news asset after the ordeal.