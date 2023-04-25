Rupert Murdoch Watched Tucker Carlson Firing Unfold From Inside His $200 Million Montana Ranch
Puppet master Rupert Murdoch pulled the strings and orchestrated the sudden firing of primetime star Tucker Carlson before escaping to the sanctuary of his $200 million Montana ranch, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The 92-year-old media baron ordered son Lachlan to dump primetime star Carlson in a tarmac meeting at Dulles International Airport in Virginia last Thursday.
Lachlan flew from Dulles to Los Angeles before returning to his native Australia, where he phoned Scott and told her of his dad’s shock decision.
“Lachlan told Suzanne to keep it brief (with Tucker) and if needed say the decision came from above,” said a source.
Murdoch, who recently split from the Carlson-loving woman who would have been his fourth wife, then escaped to Beaverhead Ranch – his property located in southwest Montana near Yellowstone National Park – over the weekend.
There, the Fox media baron and News Corporation boss was surrounded by only his closest advisors as they prepared to axe Carlson.
Once the execution was done, Murdoch flew back to New York.
The cattle ranch spans about 340,000 acres and was originally purchased during his short courtship with Jerry Hall.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fox News announced Carlson was out at the conservative news network on Monday morning.
The network released a statement confirming the two parties “agreed to part ways.”
"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Fox’s statement said. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
Although the network indicated the two agreed to part ways, Fox News insiders revealed Carlson was “totally surprised” by the decision and “had no idea” he was getting the axe until he was informed on Monday morning.
Network insiders also confirmed Carlson did not leave voluntarily and his exit from Fox News was definitely “a firing.”