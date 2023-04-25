Rupert Murdoch Told Son Lachlan Murdoch to Fire Tucker Carlson During Secret Tarmac Meeting in D.C. Last Thursday

Lachlan Murdoch told Fox News boss Suzanne Scott to lower the boom on his good pal Tucker Carlson after a terse tête-à-tête with dad Rupert at Dulles International Airport in Virginia last Thursday, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Both Murdochs had been in the Beltway in anticipation of the Dominion Voting Systems trial at a Wilmington, Delaware, courtroom — both were expected to testify — before the case was sensationally settled on the eve of the trial.