EXPOSED: Tucker Carlson's Blasted Fox Execs & Staff as 'Incompetent Liberals,' Messages Fueled Decision to Fire Anchor
Executives at Fox News allegedly had enough of ousted veteran anchor Tucker Carlson's "derogatory remarks" towards staff and his bosses, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The conservative network led by Rupert Murdoch shocked critics and supporters alike on Monday when it was announced that Carlson was no longer employed, one week after Fox News settled with Dominion Voting System in their defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.
While Fox News initially stated that the decision was mutual, Carlson signed off his last show on Friday, promising to see viewers back on Monday. Now, it's been revealed that the anchor's attitude towards executives following the 2020 presidential election fueled the decision to fire him.
After joining the network in 2009, Carlson's reign came to a crashing halt on Monday morning. According to the Wall Street Journal, Fox News' CEO Suzanne Scott called the longtime anchor to inform him he was out of a job.
Scott, however, was only the bearer of bad news — and Carlson was told that the move came "from above."
The decision to fire the controversial anchor was said to have been directed by Lachlan Murdoch and Fox Corporation CEO.
While the decision to axe Carlson came after his Friday night program, the anchor was already on thin ice after damning messages he sent about Fox News staffers and his own bosses were made public with the defamation lawsuit.
The report claimed that Carlson's "disparaging and derogatory remarks" about colleagues did not sit well with executives.
Carlson's comments allegedly included blasting network executives as "incompetent liberals" and "f------."
While several of the messages were redacted upon the request of network attorneys, higher-ups had full access to Carlson's words.
Those that were not given a black-bar treatment included Carlson telling a co-worker the day after the 2020 election: "Do the executives understand how much credibility and trust we've lost with our audience?"
"A combination of incompetent liberals and top leadership with too much pride to back down is what's happening," Carlson wrote in another message that was made public.
While Carlson was not the only anchor at the network who had shocking messages exposed, his words displayed a vindictive attitude to colleagues who went against his on-air claims — and allegedly contributed to a drop in stock prices.
In one instance, Carlson wanted Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich fired for fact-checking ex-president Donald Trump after the election was called for Joe Biden.
"Please get her fired. Seriously … What the f---?" Carlson said in a text to Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. "I'm actually shocked. It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It's measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke."