EXPOSED: Tucker Carlson's Blasted Fox Execs & Staff as 'Incompetent Liberals,' Messages Fueled Decision to Fire Anchor

Executives at Fox News allegedly had enough of ousted veteran anchor Tucker Carlson's "derogatory remarks" towards staff and his bosses, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The conservative network led by Rupert Murdoch shocked critics and supporters alike on Monday when it was announced that Carlson was no longer employed, one week after Fox News settled with Dominion Voting System in their defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

While Fox News initially stated that the decision was mutual, Carlson signed off his last show on Friday, promising to see viewers back on Monday. Now, it's been revealed that the anchor's attitude towards executives following the 2020 presidential election fueled the decision to fire him.