Don Lemon & Tucker Carlson Hire the Same Powerhouse Attorney After Being Axed From CNN & Fox News: Report
Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson have hired the same lawyer to handle their exits from CNN & Fox News, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Lemon and Carlson both retained attorney Bryan Freedman.
Freedman previously represented Megyn Kelly in her exit from NBC and Gabrielle Union as she battled the same network. Both seemed extremely happy with the settlements they received in their separate disputes.
The news of Freedman's hiring was reported by reporter Yashar Ali, who is also a client of Freedman.
Sources claim Don wants to put up a fight as he had two years left on his contract. The New York Times said the ex-CNN star's deal didn't expire until 2026. Don will likely want to be paid out for the remainder of his contract.
For his part, Tucker was in the middle of renegotiating a deal that would have taken him through 2029. Both stars were abruptly fired this morning with little to no warning.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, CNN issued a statement reading, "CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."
Don fired back claiming, "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."
"At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play," he added.
CNN fired back claiming, "Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."
Tucker has remained mum on his exit while Fox News said, “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."