Megyn Kelly SLAMS Fox News and CNN Over Firing of Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon
Political pundit and former anchor Megyn Kelly shared her two cents about Fox News firing Tucker Carlson and CNN parting ways with Don Lemon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly slammed her former network, Fox News, for its "terrible move" while she positioned the axing as a "great thing" for Carlson.
In a change of pace from her past comments on Lemon, Kelly appeared to defend the CNN veteran, who claimed on Twitter that he found out he was let go from his agent, not executives.
Kelly discussed the recent news on Monday's edition of her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.
"This is a terrible move by Fox, and it's a great thing for Tucker Carlson," Kelly stated. "I don't know what drove Fox News to make this decision, and it was clearly Fox News' decision because they're not letting him say goodbye."
Carlson was fired a week after his now-former network settled Dominion Voting System's defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million, but Kelly struggled to understand how the high-profile anchor had anything to do with the lawsuit, much less be fired over it.
"Tucker Carlson had very little to do with that case," Kelly continued. "Tucker Carlson was one of the few who went on the air and said, Sidney Powell is a liar. She's a liar. And I've seen the proof and don't believe her."
"He was not, he was not the reason for that 800 million settlement. So what do they do now in the wake of that settlement?" the former anchor added. "They get rid of Tucker. Talk about misjudging your audience yet again, yet again."
Th ex-news host claimed that because of her audience's crossover with the conservative network, she knew that Carlson was "the only reason" many viewers tuned in.
Kelly also questioned why the network targeted Carlson and not others who also had damning internal messages exposed involving the case.
"If this is a reaction to the Dominion lawsuit, why is Maria Bartiromo there? Why is Jeanine Pirro still there?" Kelly asked on her SiriusXM radio show.
"Why is Suzanne Scott still there? The CEO of Fox News. She got them in far more trouble with her executive emails panicking about Dominion and the audience than anything Tucker did behind the scenes."
Kelly pivoted to Lemon's exit from CNN, which she slammed as "classless."
Despite a statement from CNN that claimed Lemon was offered to meet with executives, Don accused the network of not informing him that he was let go — and instead found out from his agent.
"No, no, he's, he's not wrong," Kelly said about Lemon's tweet. "I mean, everybody knows I'm not exactly Don Lemon's fan, but he's not wrong that if that's true, that he was just told by his agent he was fired and they didn't have the balls to tell him man to man."
"I mean, that's just classless. He's got a right to complain about that," Kelly added.