Megyn Kelly SLAMS Fox News and CNN Over Firing of Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon

Political pundit and former anchor Megyn Kelly shared her two cents about Fox News firing Tucker Carlson and CNN parting ways with Don Lemon, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly slammed her former network, Fox News, for its "terrible move" while she positioned the axing as a "great thing" for Carlson.

In a change of pace from her past comments on Lemon, Kelly appeared to defend the CNN veteran, who claimed on Twitter that he found out he was let go from his agent, not executives.