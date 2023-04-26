Tucker Carlson Wants the Public to Know He Called Fox News Executive the 'c-word' Despite Attorney's Wishes
Ousted anchor Tucker Carlson was not pleased when attorneys for Fox News pursued the court to redact him using the "c-word" against a network executive in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The conservative network shocked viewers and critics alike when it announced that Carlson, who joined the network in 2009, was fired from his primetime slot.
The surprising move came just days after Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million regarding baseless claims of widespread voter fraud that aired on programs like Carlson's primetime show.
Leading up to the trial, internal conversations between Fox News hosts like Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham were exposed through discovery.
The messages not only revealed a disconnect in opinions that the high-profile anchors were toting to viewers, but also scathing reviews of upper management, particularly from Carlson.
Details of messages were heavily redacted — and a report claimed that much of what was black-barred from the public was against Carlson's wishes.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Carlson was "not impressed" with network attorneys who fought to redact the anchor's statements towards a senior network executive who called the "c-word."
Carlson allegedly wanted the public to know what he thought of the executive — vulgar language and all.
Despite telling Dominion Voting System's legal team that he was "embarrassed" to have his words come to light, he was accused of having a much different stance with Fox News attorneys. Discovery further revealed a concerning pattern with Carlson and derogatory remarks.
He frequently used the "c-word" in emails and texts about women, including election denier Sidney Powell.
The report echoed similar claims by former Fox News staff. Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg alleged that Carlson made her life at work a "living hell."
Grossberg was fired from her booking role on Carlson's show after she filed two lawsuits against the network alleging bullying behavior, sexism, and antisemitism she faced while working under the ousted anchor.
While many suspected that the daunting settlement led to Carlson's firing, allegations of vile behavior towards staffers and colleagues appeared to be the final straw.