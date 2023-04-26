Tucker Carlson Wants the Public to Know He Called Fox News Executive the 'c-word' Despite Attorney's Wishes

Ousted anchor Tucker Carlson was not pleased when attorneys for Fox News pursued the court to redact him using the "c-word" against a network executive in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The conservative network shocked viewers and critics alike when it announced that Carlson, who joined the network in 2009, was fired from his primetime slot.

The surprising move came just days after Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million regarding baseless claims of widespread voter fraud that aired on programs like Carlson's primetime show.