Tucker Carlson Caught Trashing Fox Nation in Newly Leaked Footage: 'The Site Sucks'
Leaked footage capturing Tucker Carlson trashing Fox News' streaming platform Fox Nation has been released, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come one week after Carlson was let go from Fox News, a leaked video clip suspected to have been recorded in August 2022 has surfaced online.
According to Mediaite, the footage was leaked to the watchdog group Media Matters this week and was recorded as Carlson spoke to an unidentified person from the set of his Fox Nation show Tucker Carlson Today.
The leaked recording is believed to be from the same day Carlson interviewed the now-embattled influencer Andrew Tate in August, with Carlson repeatedly trashing Fox Nation about how “nobody watches” the streaming service.
“I don’t want to be a slave to Fox Nation, which I don’t think that people watch anyway,” Carlson said at the beginning of the two-minute clip. “But nobody’s gonna watch it on Fox Nation.”
“Nobody watches Fox Nation because the site sucks,” Carlson continued. “So I’d really like to just put the — dump the whole thing on YouTube.”
“But anyway, that’s just my view,” the former Fox News host went on. “I’m just frustrated with — it’s hard to use that site. I don’t know why they’re not fixing it. It’s driving me insane.”
“It’s unbelievable, actually,” an exasperated Carlson explained further. “I don’t know who runs that site.”
- ‘His Reputation is in Tatters’: Tucker Carlson Career in Turmoil After FOX News Firing as No Major Networks Will Touch Him
- Tucker Carlson Roasted: Former Fox News Host Compared to 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval During White House Correspondents' Dinner
- Unexpected Alliance? Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon Have Been Texting Each Other Since Being Axed From Fox News and CNN: Report
“We’re like working like animals to produce all this content and the people in charge of it, whatever his name is, like they’re ignoring the fact that the site doesn’t work and I think it’s like a betrayal of our efforts,” Carlson concluded before the clip ended.
“That’s how I feel. So of course, I resent it.”
Mediaite also reported that Carlson agreed to expand his presence on Fox Nation when he signed a new contract with Fox News in 2021.
As part of his new contract, Carlson agreed to host a show – Tucker Carlson Today – three times per week. He also agreed to broadcast a series of documentaries for the streaming platform.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson’s presence on Fox Nation – as well as his presence on Fox News – ended last week when he was abruptly fired from the Rupert Murdoch-owned network.
Although the network said in their statement that Fox News Media and Carlson “agreed to part ways,” Fox insiders confirmed Carlson was axed and was “totally surprised” about the decision.
The clip is just the latest leaked material connected to Carlson to be released following his departure from the network, as well as following his testimony in the now-settled Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuit against Fox.