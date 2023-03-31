Andrew Tate & Brother Released From Romanian Prison, Placed On House Arrest

After being held by authorities in Romania for the last three months, controversial online personality Andrew Tate and his brother have been released from jail and placed on house arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After numerous unsuccessful appeal attempts, the Bucharest Court of Appeal finally ruled in favor of the Tate brothers on Friday. The appeal was made in regard to a prior court ruling that granted prosecutors a 30-day extension for holding Andrew and Tristan behind bars.

The Tate brother's posse was accused of criminal activity, with Andrew was accused of sex trafficking and sexual assault, which he denied.