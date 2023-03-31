Andrew Tate & Brother Released From Romanian Prison, Placed On House Arrest
After being held by authorities in Romania for the last three months, controversial online personality Andrew Tate and his brother have been released from jail and placed on house arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After numerous unsuccessful appeal attempts, the Bucharest Court of Appeal finally ruled in favor of the Tate brothers on Friday. The appeal was made in regard to a prior court ruling that granted prosecutors a 30-day extension for holding Andrew and Tristan behind bars.
The Tate brother's posse was accused of criminal activity, with Andrew was accused of sex trafficking and sexual assault, which he denied.
A spokesperson for the Tate brothers confirmed their release — and shared that while Andrew and Tristan were not totally free, they were elated over the ruling.
"They will be placed under house arrest while the investigation continues," the spokesperson said.
The rep added that Andrew and Tristan looked forward to reuniting with their families while under house arrest.
Before the spokesperson confirmed the news, Andrew took to Twitter and posted a cryptic message that appeared to hint he knew of his potential release.
On Wednesday, the former kickboxing star posted "Friday," which sparked speculation among critics and fans alike.
The tweet appeared to be a full-circle moment for Andrew.
The last three months were a stark change in pace for Andrew, who was known for showing off his luxury car collection and high-roller lifestyle.
While behind bars, pictures of Andrew were taken that appeared to show the controversial personality with a bald head, which prompted him to demand a hairstylist be sent to jail.
It looked like Andrew won't have to worry about hairstylists visiting his jail cell under house arrest — and the brothers can finally play video games — like they requested behind bars.