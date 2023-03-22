Andrew Tate And His Brother Tristan Are 'Speechless' After Judge Extends Jail Sentence By 30 Days
Controversial media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were left "speechless" after Romanian authorities extended their time behind bars for 30 days, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Andrew, 36, and Tristan were arrested by Romanian authorities in December 2022 following a Twitter spat with environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
The brothers, along with two women, Luana Radu and Georgina Naghel, were arrested on the suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group with the intention to exploit victims.
Since their arrest, the fate of the group has been left to a Romanian court.
On Wednesday, a judge granted prosecutors a 30-day extension to the group's arrest, keeping them behind bars. A spokesperson for Andrew revealed that under the orders, the Tate brothers and the two women will remain in custody until April 21.
So far, no member of the group has been formally charged.
Andrew and Tristan slammed the judge's orders, claiming that being detained by Romanian authorities had "irreparably harmed" their public image.
The brothers added that it would "take years to rebuild" their "reputation, trust and connection with the general public" from accusations brought by the Romanian criminal justice system.
"The court has decided to extend the Tate brothers’ preventative arrest. We have been rendered speechless by the news," the Tate brothers' spokesperson told the Daily Mail.
"The interaction with the judge was extremely dynamic and the brothers were offered for the first time the opportunity to present all legal guarantees that they are not a flight risk," the spokesperson continued on their detainment. "They are the first ones who want light to be shed on this case. The substantial material damages they have suffered are nothing compared to the moral ones."
The Tate brothers plan to appeal the order that extended their time behind bars.
The judge's latest ruling came after Andrew was denied bail last week. Andrew appealed that decision, and his case was scheduled for March 28.
Since being taken into custody, the Tate brothers have not faired well behind bars. At the end of February, Andrew demanded that a hairstylist be sent to him — and the brothers also requested an X-Box game console to keep them entertained.