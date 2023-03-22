Andrew Tate And His Brother Tristan Are 'Speechless' After Judge Extends Jail Sentence By 30 Days

Controversial media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were left "speechless" after Romanian authorities extended their time behind bars for 30 days, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Andrew, 36, and Tristan were arrested by Romanian authorities in December 2022 following a Twitter spat with environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

The brothers, along with two women, Luana Radu and Georgina Naghel, were arrested on the suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group with the intention to exploit victims.

Since their arrest, the fate of the group has been left to a Romanian court.