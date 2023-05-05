Fox News Issues Cease and Desist Letter to Stop 'Distribution and Publication' of Tucker Carlson Leaks

Fox News recently issued a cease and desist letter in an effort to stop the recent flow of Tucker Carlson leaks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come nearly two weeks after Carlson was unceremoniously axed from the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news outlet, Fox has reportedly demanded Media Matters – as well as its president and CEO, Angelo Carusone – stop publishing unaired footage from Carlson’s time with the network.