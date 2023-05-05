Fox News Issues Cease and Desist Letter to Stop 'Distribution and Publication' of Tucker Carlson Leaks
Fox News recently issued a cease and desist letter in an effort to stop the recent flow of Tucker Carlson leaks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come nearly two weeks after Carlson was unceremoniously axed from the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news outlet, Fox has reportedly demanded Media Matters – as well as its president and CEO, Angelo Carusone – stop publishing unaired footage from Carlson’s time with the network.
According to the cease and desist letter issued by the legal team representing Fox News, the unaired footage featuring Carlson from before his firing is considered “confidential intellectual property.”
The network also clarified that Fox News did not consent to the “distribution or publication” of the footage and Media Matters must therefore cease and desist from “misusing” the material further.
“We write on behalf of FOX Corporation to clarify any misunderstandings Media Matters may have had regarding previously unaired footage that Media Matters has published in a series of articles headlined ‘FOXLEAKS,’” the network’s legal team wrote.
“That unaired footage is FOX’s confidential intellectual property; FOX did not consent to its distribution or publication; and FOX does not consent to its further distribution or publication,” the letter continued. “This proprietary material was given to you without FOX’s authorization.”
“FOX demands that Media Matters cease and desist from distribution, publication, and misuse of Fox’s misappropriated proprietary footage, which you are now on notice was unlawfully obtained,” the cease and desist letter concluded. “We reserve all rights and remedies.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a steady stream of leaked material connected to Carlson and Fox News has been published following his departure from the network on April 24.
The majority of the leaked material portrays Carlson in a poor light and provides deeper details into the still unclear reason why the 53-year-old conservative commentator was axed from Fox News after 14 years with the network.
One cache of leaked material from Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News captured Carlson referring to one senior network executive as the "c-word," while another leaked video captured Carlson disparaging the network’s streaming service Fox Nation.
Most recently, a series of leaked messages written by Carlson on January 7, 2021 captured the then-Fox News star criticizing a group of three men for attacking a lone victim because “it’s not how white men fight.”
Media Matters has also reported on a series of leaked video clips showing Carlson behaving inappropriately both before and after the broadcasting of his former Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight.