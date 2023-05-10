Chris Wallace's Ratings Continue to Plummet With New Timeslot — is he Next on CNN's Chopping Block?
New timeslot, same outcome. CNN's attempt to move Chris Wallace to a new timeslot to garnish viewers failed miserably as his latest Friday night ratings came in dead last among his competitors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? had already suffered drastically low numbers after its first two seasons, leaving the network's boss, Chris Licht, to change his airtime in hopes the veteran host would attract a new audience.
Wallace's 10 PM ET Friday, May 5, failed to deliver and was worse than the week before.
According to Nielsen, CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? came in last place among both categories, losing to FOX News channel's The Ingraham Angle by roughly 300%.
The program also lost to MSNC's The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, ranking CNN #3 in cable news for the coveted timeslot.
Wallace's ratings continually take a nose dive since the show's debut night, which isn't helping Licht, who vowed to bring in viewers when he took over for Jeff Zucker as the head of CNN last year.
Licht replaced Zucker after RadarOnline.com exposed Jeff's secret affair with fellow network executive Allison Gollust.
"Chris is a dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person,” David Zaslav, future chief executive of the combined Warner Bros. Discovery, said in his announcement about Licht. “He is a highly principled individual who is trusted, hard-working and makes every organization stronger, more innovative, and more cohesive.”
However, since taking over, Licht has failed to make good on his promise.
Before the controversial decision to move Wallace's tanking program to a new timeslot, the CNN honcho was forced to make cutthroat changes to staff and talent. He also decided to move now-fired veteran anchor Don Lemon from primetime to mornings, which sparked a retaliation that Licht never saw coming.
Not only did Lemon look at the move as a demotion, considering he was being forced to work alongside two less experienced female hosts, but he seemed to hold a grudge that he couldn't shake.
Don was given passes for several controversial instances, including "screaming" at his morning cohost Kaitlan Collins for "interrupting" him following a December 8th broadcast, having a second blowup on staffers, and age-shaming the entire female population.
It wasn't until Variety released an exposé detailing Lemon's alleged history of misogynistic and "diva-like" behavior in the newsroom that CNN finally took a stand.
Lemon alleged he was fired without warning last month — leaving everyone to wonder if underperformer Wallace will be next on the chopping block.