The Tucker Timebomb: Fox News Loses Half of its Prized 25-54 Audience after the Shock Firing of Carlson

Tucker Carlson's shock firing not only rocked the primetime lineup at Fox News but also the demographic of viewers his coveted time slot once attracted, RadarOnline.com has learned.

New ratings show that half of the age 25-54 audience is no longer tuning in during the 8-11 PM hours, another blow to the total viewership around that time which has cut down nearly half in recent days from an average of 3.2 million viewers.