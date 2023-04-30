Tucker Carlson Roasted: Former Fox News Host Compared to 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval During White House Correspondents' Dinner

"The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job… but to Tucker's staff, I want you to know that I know what you're feeling," Wood said. "I work at The Daily Show, so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program."

"Tucker got caught up," he continued. "Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules."

The former Fox News host "parted ways" with the network following a statement released by the Murdoch-ran media company. They said, "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and, prior to that, as a contributor." Fox never gave a reason behind the firing