Tucker Carlson Roasted: Former Fox News Host Compared to 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval During White House Correspondents' Dinner

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was compared to Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
M.C. Roy Wood Jr. poked fun at the recently axed conservative commentator, comparing the drama between him and his former network to that of a Bravo-style reality show.
"The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job… but to Tucker's staff, I want you to know that I know what you're feeling," Wood said. "I work at The Daily Show, so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program."
"Tucker got caught up," he continued. "Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules."
The former Fox News host "parted ways" with the network following a statement released by the Murdoch-ran media company. They said, "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and, prior to that, as a contributor." Fox never gave a reason behind the firing
As RadarOnline previously reported, VPR personality Ariana Madix's world was turned upside down after it came out that Sandoval had an affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss.
Since the news broke, Sandoval has regretted cheating on his longtime partner, admitting "it's been rough" and that he would have made different choices if he could go back in time.
Madix, along with her co-stars Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent, attended the White House Correspondents' dinner, but have yet to comment on the jokes made at the the TomTom co-owner's expense.
There were a number of speeches at the event, but the biggest roast of the night came from none other than President Joe Biden himself.
He went after not only Carlson, but also his predecessor Donald Trump, tech mogul Elon Musk, controversial politician Marjorie Taylor Greene and even himself.
"I believe in the First Amendment. Not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it," he joked. "Look, I get that age is a completely reasonable issue... You might think I don't like Rupert Murdoch. That's simply not true. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?"
"Call me 'old?' I call it being seasoned. You say 'I'm ancient,' I say I'm wise," Biden continued. "You say 'I'm over the hill,' Don Lemon would say that's a man in his prime!"
