Marjorie Taylor Greene Trashes Fox News Over Tucker Firing, Accuses Rupert Murdoch’s Network of Having ‘Caved to the Woke Mob’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green defended her friend Tucker Carlson days after he was fired from Fox News — and she trashed Rupert Murdoch’s network over the decision, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Greene appeared on Newsmax’s The Balance where she spoke with host Eric Bolling. During the sit-down, Greene claimed the conservative network had lost its way.
She said Fox News had “caved to the woke mob” when it axed Carlson. “They literally fired him because they caved to the woke mob,” she said. “What we’re seeing is the end of the First Amendment.”
“I think it was devastating to our First Amendment,” she added. “Our First Amendment is free speech, but it’s also freedom of press.”
Earlier this week, Fox News announced it was parted ways with Carlson. A rep said, “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”
Despite the network’s statement, sources revealed Carlson was indeed fired. An insider said he was in the middle of negotiations that would have taken his show through 2029. Another source said the host was shocked by the news and had no idea he would be axed.
As we previously reported, last night, Carlson broke his silence in a video he posted on Twitter. He trashed “American Media” and the “people in charge.”
Carlson said, “The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They are completely irrelevant. In five years, we won’t even remember we had them. Trust me, as someone who’s participated.”
“And yet, at the same time — and this is the amazing thing — the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all,” he continued. “War, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources — when was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues? It’s been a long time.”
Carlson ended by telling fans, “See you soon.”