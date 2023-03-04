Ariana Madix Found Compromising Information On Tom Sandoval’s Fall, ‘Forced Him To Confess’ All About Raquel Leviss Affair
Ariana Madix discovered "compromising information" on Tom Sandoval's phone exposing the affair between him and her Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. The confrontation between the two led to Sandoval having to confess to the entire thing.
He "didn't deny it" and the source spilled to Radar he "folded like a suit" when confronted with the evidence.
The source wouldn’t spill the tea on exact details about what the VR star found on the phone, but said it was "X-rated content." However, it's been reported Sandoval was allegedly sending sexual text messages to Leviss while spending time with Madix.
A source close to the production of Vanderpump Rules also said, "Tom and Raquel’s affair has been going on for at least eight months."
"While no-one fully knew it at the time, but the first signs that something fishy was happening emerged in July of last year," the source continued. "Ariana feels completely blindsided by this. She didn’t suspect anything. Others did though."
According to our insiders, Sandoval's shown little remorse for his actions.
"It would be easy for him to tell her it meant nothing, but the fact the romance has been doing on for eight months isn’t something he can squirm out of," the source explained. "When Ariana really questioned him, Tom confessed he’s in love with Raquel. He told her, 'Yes, I have feelings for her.'"
Added a source, "Tom just didn’t stab Ariana in the back, he drove a dagger right into her heart."
Fans of Vanderpump Rules are eagerly awaiting to see how this all plays out in season 10 of the BRAVO series. It's unclear how much of their private affair was caught on camera, but it's no doubt going to be a major turning point in the show.
