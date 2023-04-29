'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Blames 'Vertical Format' For Awkwardly Cropping Out Meghan McCain From Recent Photo
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix shared a zoomed-in photo of her with her co-stars in Washington D.C. Although political commentator Meghan McCain was present for the snapshot, she was cropped out of the pic, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The VPR personality attended a kickoff party for the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Friday, April 28, where the group photo was taken.
Her Instagram story featured her co-star Lala Kent, Rebecca Romijin, actor Jerry O'Connell and NBCUniversal Executive Vice-President Jennifer Geisser.
McCain also shared the image on her Instagram post, showing that she was just outside the trimmed pic, along with three others omitted from the post.
The 37-year-old reality TV star's rep claimed that the cropped photo was a "misunderstanding" and that the omission of the former View host was "inadvertent."
"I can tell you without a doubt that there is no agenda with this post, whether political or otherwise," Madix's manager added. "It's just how the post came out."
The rep added that her client's image was uploaded to her Instagram as a "Story" in its "vertical format," while McCain's version of the picture posted horizontally.
Madix also took to her social media to clarify the omission herself. She shared O'Connell's post showing the entire image with the caption, "difference between a main feed and a zoomed IG story."
The Bravo star also poked fun at herself, writing, "We all know how aspect ratios work."
Madix was invited to the White House-sponsored event following her split from Tom Sandoval after his public cheating scandal with VPR co-star Raquel Leviss.
She appeared at the dinner wearing a long flowing golden dress with black trim while Kent showed up in a revealing baby blue dress.
The reality stars appeared cheerful at Friday night's party as they posed for photos alongside CNN's Kaitlan Collins and S.E. Cupp.
One source told Page Six, "Everyone in DC was running over to get a pic with Ariana and Lala and offering their support for her. They are famously taking over this political event."
Despite the photo mishap, McCain's former View co-host Sunny Hostin told Andy Cohen that she believes the 38-year-old conservative personality would be "a great Housewife."
