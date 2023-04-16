'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Cuddles Up To Mystery Man At Coachella Following Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal
Ariana Madix isn't letting cheating ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval bring her down! The Vanderpump Rules star reshared a selfie to her Instagram Story that pictured her cozying up with a new man at Coachella on Saturday, April 15.
The man — who was confirmed via Instagram to be a fitness coach named Daniel Wai — was all smiles as Madix tucked her face into his shoulder.
The blonde beauty rocked a sparkly, fishnet style top, while Wai sported a white t-shirt, a black hoodie and a pair of dark-lensed sunglasses.
It is unclear if the duo previously knew each other or if they met at the popular music festival.
This comes as Madix continues to party her troubles away in the Coachella Valley weeks after her bombshell breakup with Sandoval over his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.
The reality star has been spending the weekend with pal Scheana Shay listening to music, hitting up tattoo booths and she even shared a sultry snapshot of herself locking lips with VPR costar Dayna Kathan.
On Saturday, April 15, social media influencer Farai Bennett also posted a TikTok confirming Madix is feeling great since her split.
"Guys, I’m with Ariana. How are you feeling, girlie?" Bennett asked as Madix hugged him around his waist.
“Amazing!" she replied. "Yes!" she added when Bennet questioned if she was "thriving."
"Guys, don't wish her well," the TikToker joked. "She's doing amazing. What doesn’t kill her, they better run."
As Radar previously reported, Madix's estranged ex was also spotted on his way to Coachella solo on Friday, April 14, only hours after it was revealed that Leviss had checked herself into a medical facility to work on her mental health.
"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," a source spilled last week. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," the source continued. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."
