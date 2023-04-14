'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Checks Into Mental Health Facility Weeks After Bombshell Reunion
Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has decided to voluntarily check herself into a mental health treatment facility, RadarOnline.com has learned.
We're told the 28-year-old made the decision before her affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed. Leviss' rep tells RadarOnline.com, "Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."
"Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health," the rep added.
Her rep confirmed Leviss is not in "rehab" but rather is receiving mental health and trauma therapy. ET was the first to report the news.
The decision comes weeks after Leviss and Sandoval’s secret romance was uncovered by his girlfriend Ariana Madix.
Leviss has apologized to Madix publicly for her actions. She said, "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," read her statement. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."
The reality star’s fans have been supporting her decision to seek treatment. Many praised Leviss claiming this was a step in the right direction for her.
For his part, Sandoval apologized for his role in the situation. He said, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process."
He added, “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana."