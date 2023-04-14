'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Checks Into Mental Health Facility Weeks After Bombshell Reunion

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has decided to voluntarily check herself into a mental health treatment facility, RadarOnline.com has learned.

We're told the 28-year-old made the decision before her affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed. Leviss' rep tells RadarOnline.com, "Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

"Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health," the rep added.