Raquel Leviss To Attend ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion, Will Apologize To Ariana Madix Face-To-Face
Raquel Leviss will attend the Vanderpump Rules reunion and apologize to Ariana Madix in person for having an affair with Tom Sandoval, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, Leviss has agreed to appear at the taping this Thursday in Los Angeles. RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive photos of Leviss on Monday boarding her dog in Arizona. Sources told us the Bravo star had left LA to lay low after the scandal broke.
Now, a source tells Entertainment Tonight, “Raquel will be at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, in person. Raquel wants to be there to show her face and apologize to Ariana [Madix] in person.”
Tom and Ariana broke up earlier this month after it was revealed he had been having a romantic relationship with Raquel for over six months.
Raquel broke the news to her friend Sheana Shay while in New York for a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Raquel claimed Sheana punched her in the face after learning of the affair. Days later, she rushed to the court pleading for a restraining order against Sheana claiming her pal, "doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Spotted Boarding Her Dog In Arizona — Is Reality Star Headed To LA For Reunion Taping?
- Ariana Madix Tells Cheating Tom Sandoval To Die After Discovering Raquel Leviss Affair
- 'Vanderpump Rules’ Producers Locking Down Reunion Plans With Cast This Week Amid Restraining Order Drama
Raquel submitted a series of photos showing alleged injuries to her eyes and near her eyebrow. Scheana denied she punched her co-star.
Her attorney said, "This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched [Raquel], period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."
The attorney added, "Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with [Raquel] going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."
For her part, Raquel has apologized for the relationship with Tom. She said, "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and must own my actions. I deeply regret hurting Ariana. In the time since this came to light, I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”