Raquel Leviss To Attend ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion, Will Apologize To Ariana Madix Face-To-Face

Raquel Leviss will attend the Vanderpump Rules reunion and apologize to Ariana Madix in person for having an affair with Tom Sandoval, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources, Leviss has agreed to appear at the taping this Thursday in Los Angeles. RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive photos of Leviss on Monday boarding her dog in Arizona. Sources told us the Bravo star had left LA to lay low after the scandal broke.