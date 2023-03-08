Raquel Leviss Reveals BLACK EYE After Being 'Physically Attacked' By Scheana Shay, Restraining Order Granted

Raquel Leviss has been spotted with a black eye and cut on her face after a judge granted her a restraining order against her Vanderpump Rules costar — and once biggest cheerleader — Scheana Shay.

Raquel flashed her injuries for the camera, which she claimed was a direct result of being "physically attacked" by Scheana after she discovered Leviss had been locked in an 8-month affair with Tom Sandoval behind Ariana Madix's back, RadarOnline.com has learned.