Raquel Leviss Reveals BLACK EYE After Being 'Physically Attacked' By Scheana Shay, Restraining Order Granted
Raquel Leviss has been spotted with a black eye and cut on her face after a judge granted her a restraining order against her Vanderpump Rules costar — and once biggest cheerleader — Scheana Shay.
Raquel flashed her injuries for the camera, which she claimed was a direct result of being "physically attacked" by Scheana after she discovered Leviss had been locked in an 8-month affair with Tom Sandoval behind Ariana Madix's back, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the photos included in the filing, Raquel had a visible cut over her left eye and what appeared to be a slight bruise. In the restraining order filed in a Los Angeles County courthouse on Tuesday, the SUR waitress alleged that Scheana shoved her against a brick wall and punched her in her left eye.
Raquel told the judge that her costar has no remorse over the alleged incident that went down in NYC on Thursday — just hours after Ariana discovered an inappropriate FaceTime recording of Leviss on Sandoval's phone.
According to the docs obtained by TMZ, Raquel is being told that Scheana "doesn't regret the physical attack" and is telling pals she "would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."
RadarOnline.com has learned that the judge granted the restraining order on Wednesday.
Scheana was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Raquel, her apartment, and her workplace, which will make filming interesting. We confirmed that Bravo fired production back up to catch the fallout from Sandoval and Raquel's love affair — even though season 10 had already been shot.
Rumor has it that the pair kissed on camera in their first post-"Scandoval" scene.
RadarOnline.com is told Ariana was "blindsided" when she learned about her boyfriend's infidelity, with an insider saying that Sandoval's "in love" with Raquel and the forbidden duo want to be together. We're also told that Ariana's inner circle is "worried" about the long-term effects the betrayal will have on her.
Despite Pump Rules fans losing sleep over the infidelity, we've learned that Sandoval and Ariana have been at odds for months, with another source telling RadarOnline.com that the two got into a public fight on Valentine's Day — which we now know was months into his affair with Raquel.