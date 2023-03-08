'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Files Restraining Order Against Co-Star Scheana Shay After Tom Sandoval Affair Exposed
Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss rushed to court this week and filed a restraining order against co-star Scheana Shay, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come as Leviss, 28, continues to face backlash for her recently exposed months-long relationship with Tom Sandoval, the Bravo starlet filed for a restraining order against Shay on Tuesday.
Although the reasoning for the restraining order request has not yet been revealed, TMZ cited a recent alleged incident in which Shay became “violent” towards Leviss after the younger Vanderpump Rules star’s affair with Sandoval was exposed.
One Bravo insider claimed the alleged altercation between Leviss and Shay took place after the pair went out for drinks following a joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week.
“At one point in the night, Scheana lost Raquel and then found her outside of the bar on the phone with Ariana, who Scheana could hear was bawling,” the insider said.
After Leviss admitted to her months-long affair with Sandoval, a “heated confrontation” allegedly “ensued” and Leviss and Shay have not “seen each other nor spoken” since in the alleged incident.
“Scheana is done with Raquel after she betrayed Ariana. The friendship is over,” the Vanderpump Rules insider explained. “Right now, Scheana is fully focused on supporting Ariana.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s nine-year relationship officially came to an end on Friday after it was revealed Sandoval and Leviss had been secretly seeing each other for eight months.
Sandoval reportedly admitted to Madix that he is “in love” with Leviss and that he had no plans to win Madix back following his exposed relationship with the 28-year-old co-star.
"He told her everything," one Bravo insider told RadarOnline.com over the weekend. "It would be easy for him to tell her it meant nothing, but the fact the romance has been going on for eight months isn’t something he can squirm out of."
“When Ariana really questioned him, Tom confessed he’s in love with Raquel," the source continued. "He told her: ‘Yes, I have feelings for her.'"
Sandoval then took to his Instagram this week to issue a public apology not only to Madix but also to “everyone [he’s] hurt” amid the ongoing scandal.
“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” the 39-year-old wrote on Tuesday night. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love.”
“No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly,” he continued. “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that.”