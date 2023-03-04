Tom Sandoval's Confession: Cheating 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Says He's 'In Love' With Raquel Leviss After Cheating On Ariana Madix For 8 Months
Fans of Vanderpump Rules were shocked by the news that Tom Sandoval and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix had parted ways following the musician's 8-month affair with costar Raquel Leviss, which hit headlines on Friday, March 3.
Now, a source close to the production exclusively told Radar the reality star is not even going to try to win Madix back.
"He told her everything," the source explained. "It would be easy for him to tell her it meant nothing, but the fact the romance has been going on for eight months isn’t something he can squirm out of."
“When Ariana really questioned him, Tom confessed he’s in love with Raquel," the source added. "He told her, ‘Yes, I have feelings for her.'"
A source previously spilled Madix was left shell-shocked by Sandoval's confession, claiming he was someone "she thought she knew" and the man "she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal."
A friend of the TV personality also added, "Ariana feels completely blindsided by this. She didn’t suspect anything."
It's unclear exactly how long Madix knew of the affair, but as Radar previously reported, rumors about her split from her TV partner have been making the rounds for quite some time.
Earlier this week, the reality star's Instagram went dark without explanation. It was around this time when cameras were rolling and allegedly caught a huge confrontation between Madix and Sandoval.
Soon after rumors of a possible affair began to trickle out, Bravo announced Sandoval was being pulled from the show's press tour.
Following the bombshell news Sandoval and Leviss' cheating scandal, fans have taken to social media with theories of their own. One fan even tweeted a timeline which drew a spiderweb of issues that led to the Vanderpump Rules costars' love affair.
"Sandoval had previously chipped in $12,500 to help James Kennedy propose to Leviss," they wrote. "They never ended up making it down the aisle, Sandy confessed to having a secret affair with Raquel, and now this."
