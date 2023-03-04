'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval CANCELS Press After Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss Cheating Drama

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is trying to hide from the press. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the reality-star-turned-musician-and-bar owner has canceled all interviews for his latest partnership hours after Ariana Madix ended their longtime relationship after he allegedly cheated with their costar Raquel Leviss .

RadarOnline.com had a pre-planned interview with Sandoval, 39, and his right-hand man Tom Schwartz , 40, for this coming Wednesday to discuss the pair's newest partnership with Hydroxycut. The two-on-one was locked down last week but was "put on pause" Friday night after the cheating allegations and breakup was made public.

We received an email around 6 PM saying our Sandoval and Schwartz interview would have to be rescheduled "in a few weeks." The source cited Bravo's last-minute decision to reunite the cast and fire the cameras back up to capture the aftermath despite Season 10 already being wrapped.

"We’ve been told to pause on any immediate PR for the moment," an insider connected to the project told RadarOnline.com. "This doesn’t impact our partnership with either Tom."