'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval CANCELS Press After Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss Cheating Drama
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is trying to hide from the press. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the reality-star-turned-musician-and-bar owner has canceled all interviews for his latest partnership hours after Ariana Madix ended their longtime relationship after he allegedly cheated with their costar Raquel Leviss.
RadarOnline.com had a pre-planned interview with Sandoval, 39, and his right-hand man Tom Schwartz, 40, for this coming Wednesday to discuss the pair's newest partnership with Hydroxycut. The two-on-one was locked down last week but was "put on pause" Friday night after the cheating allegations and breakup was made public.
We received an email around 6 PM saying our Sandoval and Schwartz interview would have to be rescheduled "in a few weeks." The source cited Bravo's last-minute decision to reunite the cast and fire the cameras back up to capture the aftermath despite Season 10 already being wrapped.
"We’ve been told to pause on any immediate PR for the moment," an insider connected to the project told RadarOnline.com. "This doesn’t impact our partnership with either Tom."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana broke up with Sandoval hours ago, ending their nearly 10-year relationship after discovering he allegedly cheated on her with Raquel.
Insiders revealed that Ariana was blindsided by the alleged infidelity and did appear to know on Wednesday evening when she was spotted being Sandoval's biggest cheerleader at his band's show.
The two looked like the picture-perfect couple this week, with Ariana smiling and singing along to Sandoval's cover band at their West Hollywood show, where Lisa Vanderpump was also present.
Sandoval perpetuated the happy couple facade, revealing to Page Six his secret to a successful relationship earlier this week.
“I think we’ve been really good about respecting each other," he told the outlet, adding they have “each other’s backs in a reasonable way … within reason."
Ironically, Sandoval isn't the only Tom that Raquel's been linked to.
She's been the talk of the town this season after hooking up with newly divorced Schwartz after his split with Katie Maloney. In this week's Pump Rules episode, Raquel told Katie she asked Schwartz to make out during one of Sandoval's shows.
Katie's not the only ex angry about Raquel's love affair. Leviss' ex-fiancé James Kennedy had something to say about her latest tryst with Sandoval.
While everyone from the Vanderpump Rules cast has weighed in on the latest cheating rumors, Raquel, Sandoval, and Ariana have yet to address the drama.
But Ariana appeared happy in the wake of despair when she reappeared on Sandoval's ex Kristen Doute's Instagram on Friday night. Yep, you read that right.