'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Played Tom Sandoval's Supportive Girlfriend Days Before Raquel Leviss Cheating Rumors Led To Breakup
Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval looked like the picture-perfect couple days before their shocking split. The pair appeared happy on Wednesday, with sources telling RadarOnline.com that Ariana played the proud girlfriend at Sandoval's recent show and gave bystanders no indication there was trouble in paradise.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana and Sandoval broke up within the last few days, ending their nearly 10-year relationship. While the split is surprising enough, the reason behind their separation is even wilder.
According to insiders, Sandoval cheated on Ariana with their Pump Rules star Raquel Leviss. When Ariana discovered the alleged infidelity, she ended the relationship.
But two days ago, Ariana was all smiles, schmoozing with onlookers and cheering on Sandoval and his band as they unveiled their newest song. The Wednesday sighting makes it appear that she hadn't heard about the allegations at the time of the event, or she put on a happy face for appearances.
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is already airing; however, when production caught wind of the cheating rumors and breakup, Bravo allegedly reunited the cast and fired the cameras back up.
According to TMZ, the network is hoping producers can fit the fallout into the current season.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Split Over Cheating Rumors, Costar Raquel Leviss Accused Of Breaking Up Longtime Couple
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney SLAMS Scheana Shay's Accusation She Co-Signed Tom Schwartz's Fling With Raquel Leviss
- Dana Tran, Mother To Diddy’s Newborn Daughter, ‘Besties’ With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Charli Burnett
This isn't the only Tom from the cast that Raquel's been linked to recently.
She caused a stir when rumors swirled that she had hooked up with newly divorced Tom Schwartz after his split with Katie Maloney.
While they denied making out at Coachella, it was revealed they later kissed at costar Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock. In this week's episode, Raquel told Katie she asked Schwartz to make out with her during one of Sandoval's shows.
The news was not music to Katie's ears — who lost it on Scheana for putting the Schwartz hookup idea in Raquel's head.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
When news of Ariana's breakup with Sandoval broke, Katie took to social media to sound off by sharing two clown emojis. Raquel's ex-fiancé James Kennedy also seemed to address the Sandoval cheating rumors, teasing "just wait."
As for Ariana, she deleted her Instagram completely — erasing all signs of Sandoval and their one-time happy relationship.