'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Split Over Cheating Rumors, Costar Raquel Leviss Accused Of Breaking Up Longtime Couple
Vanderpump Rules couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have called it quits amid a shocking cheating scandal involving one of their co-stars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claim that Madix allegedly discovered that Sandoval stepped out of their longtime relationship with fellow Pump Ruples star Raquel Leviss.
Madix's Instagram account with more than 1.3 million followers has since been deleted and now reads, "Sorry, this page isn't available."
As the alleged love triangle came to light, producers apparently heard through the grapevine and got the cameras rolling to document the fallout for the show.
It's unknown if the breakup drama will be featured in this current season as its already airing.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.
Fans have been taken by surprise as Sandoval and Madix were seen together just two days ago to celebrate the release of his new single.
It's claimed they have actually been "on the outs for some time now," according to TMZ.
Madix previously set the record straight after the Season 10 trailer led to questions about her relationship with Sandoval, whom she has been dating for nine years.
"We don't have an open relationship. I'm really not that cool. thought that was obvious," she tweeted. When another fan asked Madix whether she was "no longer bi," the Bravo personality clarified, "bisexual ≠ polyamorous."
The couple first got together back in 2013 and have been a regular fixture on Pump Rules. Interestingly, Leviss previously made headlines for locking lips with a different Tom on the cast this season: Tom Schwartz.
"We're not dating, but we're really good friends," she said on the February 8 episode of E! News. "I really enjoy his company and he's a great guy."
"I am single, I am not ready to mingle. Although I am not looking for love, I am falling in love with myself again, but not in an egotistical way," echoed Schwartz.